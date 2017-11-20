Jetex Flight Support plans to expand its hangar at the Jetex FBO Terminal near Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South Aviation District, it said. The 20,000m2 facility will open by 2019 and include an air conditioned hangar equipped for parking and maintenance of all major types of aircraft.
