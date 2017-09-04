Jet Maintenance Solutions has earned the necessary approvals to begin Bombardier Global 5000/6000 jet maintenance, the maintenance, repair and overhaul business said. The maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider will support large-cabin business-jet owners and operators with base, line-maintenance and spare-parts-supply service in accordance with its EASA Part 45 certificate. More than 600 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 jets are in operation.
