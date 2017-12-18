Jet Aviation’s maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Seletar Aerospace Park in Singapore has been designated a factory authorized service center for Boeing BBJ series business jets. The facility joins BBJ authorized centers in Basel, Switzerland, Dubai and Geneva.
