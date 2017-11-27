Jet Aviation, along with its partner, Al Mulia Business Group, celebrated the opening of its new 600-sq.-meter fixed base operation at the shared terminal at Dubai South during the 2017 Dubai Airshow, the company reports. The new FBO adds capacity and allows Jet Aviation to meet growing customer requirements. The facility includes three customer lounges, a conference room, crew lounge and operations center, two prayer rooms and showers.
