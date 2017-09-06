Command of the International Space Station transitioned from Russia’s Fyodor Yurchkhin to NASA’s Randy Bresnik late Sept. 2, as the veteran cosmonaut, NASA spaceflight record-setter Peggy Whitson and colleague Jack Fischer descended to Earth in remote Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-04 capsule touched down at 9:21 p.m. EDT. Whitson’s extended mission stretched to 288 days, the longest ever for a woman, while her career total over three spaceflights reached 665 days, a record for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ISS Crew Exchange Underway".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.