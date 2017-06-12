Innovative Solutions & Support has received the FAA’s Supplemental Type Certification for its non-FADEC turboprop autothrottle for retrofit in the Pilatus PC-12. A patent is pending. The autothrottle manages the PT6 engine and provides for FADEC-like engine protection. It also prevents engine over torque and over temperature conditions and allows the pilot to automatically control the power settings of the engine.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Innovative Solutions & Supports Earns Approval For Autothrottle".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.