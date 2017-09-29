An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in the southern state of Telangana Sept. 28, the latest in a series of air mishaps for the country’s military. The two-seat Kiran Mk. 2 took off around 11 a.m. local time and crashed 10 min. later, about 35 km (22 mi.) from Hyderabad. The pilot ejected and is safe, according to an IAF spokesman. The indigenously manufactured Kiran Mk. 2 has been in service for several decades and is still considered one of the main training platforms ...
