The Israeli Air Force will replace its manned Sea Scan maritime patrol aircraft with Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) maritime Heron 1 variant. The service will equip its maritime Heron 1s with an advanced maritime radar made by Elta and electro-optical payload made by IAI’s Tamam division. “Thanks to its unique features and upgraded payloads, the Heron 1 provides a better solution for the maritime patrol mission than currently exists at the IAF,” says Shaul Shahar, ...
