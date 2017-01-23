Greenpoint Technologies was awarded a contract from a confidential customer to customize a Boeing 787-8 in a V-VIP configuration. The interior layout will be personalized to the new owner’s mission and requirements, the company said. The 787-8 will be delivered in early 2018.
