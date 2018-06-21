U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command is resuming B-1B flight operations this week following a June 7 safety stand-down in response to concerns over the bomber’s egress system. “We have high confidence that the fleet’s egress systems are capable and the fleet is ready to return to normal flight operations,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force Commander, in a June 19 statement. The investigation into the egress system is still ongoing.
