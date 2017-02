Consultancy Visiongain estimates the global counter-UAV market reached $2.48 billion in 2016 “due to rising security issues surrounding the acquisition of UAVs.” Going forward, counter-UAV (C-UAV) systems “will be equally attractive to customers in the civilian and military sectors due to the rising security threat posed by UAVs with numerous opportunities for companies wanting to enter the market to offer existing or newly developed C-UAV products,” the group says.