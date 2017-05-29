Garmin has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of its G1000 NXi flight deck for King Air 200/300/350 models. It features wireless cockpit connectivity, including wireless aviation database upgrades to enhance situational awareness, visual approaches, map overlay and additional features. Its processing power supports faster map rendering and smoother panning.
