Flying Colours Corp. has begun the third phase of its long-term expansion strategy and the first round of infrastructure development at its St. Louis facility. The project includes a new building, an upgrade of several back shops, a doubling of the size of the cabinetry workshop and a 30% increase in workforce. The expansion phase is a multimillion dollar project undertaken after winning significant cabinetry work, which will begin in early 2018.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flying Colours Expanding St. Louis Facility".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.