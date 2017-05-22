Flying Colours Corp., has completed its first executive jet refurbishment incorporating pre-engineered cabin components built by Austria-based InAirvation. The 2003 Bombardier Global Express was delivered to the client in late March after a five-month internal and external overhaul at the company’s Peterborough, Ontario, facility.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flying Colours Completes First Jet Refurbishment".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.