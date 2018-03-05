FlightSafety International is now offering FAA-approved Part 142 Night Vision Goggle initial and recurrent training in simulators in helicopters built by Bell, Airbus and Sikorsky. The training is offered at its Learning Centers in Dallas, Denver, Lafayette, Louisiana, and Stavenger, Norway. FlightSafety has also begun using its new Airbus Helicopters EC130T2 full-flight simulator at its Denver Learning Center. The company also announced a new series of Sikorsky S-70A courses at its West ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FlightSafety International Offers Night Vision Goggle Training".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.