FedEx Corp. plans to add Appareo Systems’ Vision 1000, an FAA-certified cockpit recording device, to its fleet of 240 Cessna 208B Super Cargomaster aircraft. Vision 1000 captures inertial data, ambient and intercom audio, and high-resolution cockpit imagery to provide a picture of what happens during every moment of flight, the company said. Installations are scheduled to be completed by mid-2018.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FedEx To Add Vision 1000 To Cessna 208B Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.