Falcon Aviation has expanded its maintenance service center for Pilatus PC-12 aircraft at its Al Bateen Executive Airport hangar facility. The company has ratified a new partnership agreement with PC-12 charter operator GI Aviation to provide line and base maintenance and regional aircraft-on-the-ground support. The relationship includes parking, handling and hangar services at Falcon Aviation’s facilities at Al Bateen and at its FBO at Dubai South, Al Maktoum International Airport.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Falcon Aviation Expands Maintenance Service At Al Bateen".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.