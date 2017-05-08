Dassault’s new Falcon 8X ultra-long-range jet has received approval to operate at London City Airport, one of the most challenging airfields. London City has some of the most restrictive steep approach and noise abatement regulations in business aviation. Dassault’s entire production fleet is now certified to operate at the airport.
