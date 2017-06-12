ExcelAire, based in Ronkonkoma, New York, has added a G450 long-range business jet to its charter fleet. The aircraft has seating for up to 14 passengers and is based in Islip, New York. It is available for charter anywhere in the world in cooperation with Custom Jet Charters.
