Embraer expects demand for 6,400 new jets in the 70-130 seat capacity category valued at $300 billion over the next 20 years. The forecast includes 2,280 units in the 70-90 seat segment and 4,120 units in the 90-130 seat segment. The number of 70-130 seat jets in service will increase from 2,700 aircraft in 2016 to 6,710 by 2036. Market growth is expected to drive 63% of the growth, with 37% to replace aging aircraft. North America is the largest market with 32% of the demand, followed by ...
