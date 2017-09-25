Eastman Turbo Oil 2197 has achieved 400 million engine/accessory hours of successful operation, Eastman Aviation Solutions said. The oil was designed for the demands of current and future turbine engines and works for aircraft that operate on high-performance capable oil.
