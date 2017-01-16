Duncan Aviation is offering a customer program to encourage business aircraft operators to schedule upgrades for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) well before the Jan. 1, 2020, mandated deadline. Duncan is allotting two slots per avionics satellite shop a month for the ADS-B upgrades and is allowing customers to reserve a confirmed date and hangar space for their aircraft. There are concerns about an anticipated lack of available capacity at service centers as the deadline ...