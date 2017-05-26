After rising 60% from 2010 to 2015, U.S. aerospace and defense (A&D) exports slowed in 2016, according to a new study from Deloitte. “Although A&D comprised approximately 10% of total U.S. 2016 exports and grew $2.5 billion, the rapid growth seen over the past years decelerated from 4% in 2015 to 1.7% in 2016,” Deloitte says. “The slower pace of growth is due to a decline in export financing, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and global competition ... Global ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Deloitte: U.S. A&D Export Growth Slows".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.