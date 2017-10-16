The Corporate Angel Network (CAN) raised $435,000 during its charity event at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition Oct. 11. The money is to support the organization’s mission to transport cancer patients to treatment centers and makes those flights possible, it says.
