Constant Aviation, an MRO provider, has more than doubled its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) sales compared to the same time one year ago, the Cleveland-based company said. Owners and operators have until Jan. 1, 2020, to meet ADS-B equipment requirements mandated by the FAA. About 26% of the uptick in business is from new customers. The company has earned supplemental type certificates for more than 45 aircraft, and added two new locations in Arizona and Florida.
