Colibri Aircraft, a London-based marketing, resale and purchase of used private aircraft, said it recorded a record year in 2017. The number of used aircraft it bought and sold doubled in 2017 compared to 2016, it said. The company expects further growth in 2018 as more private jet owners sell their aircraft and upgrade to new models that have launched in recent months. Potential buyers have also grown as the number of high net worth individuals increases, it said. More financing is also ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Colibri Airport Turns In Record 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.