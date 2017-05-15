Coleman Jet, the aircraft management and private jet charter division of B. Coleman Aviation based at the Gary/Chicago Airport (KGYY) in Gary, Indiana, has achieved authorization for worldwide Part 135 private air charter operations from the FAA. The authorization was granted following completion of an FAA audit of the company’s international operations procedures. Coleman Jet currently has a 16-passenger Gulfstream IV and a 12-passenger Challenger 601 capable of operating ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Coleman Jet Receives FAA OK For Charter Operations ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.