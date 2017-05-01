Clay Lacy Aviation, a Quest Kodiak dealer, has announced a Kodiak tour of California. It is displaying the 10-place turboprop in 10 cities throughout Central and Northern California from May 6-12. For more information, contact Justin Sherrill at 818-375-8111 or email jsherrill@claylacy.com
