Chinese police forces signed agreements with Chongqing General Aviation Industry Group involving 15 Enstrom 408B turbine helicopters for law enforcement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security Police plans to take 10 of the light-single helicopters, and Yunnan Honghezhou Police Station five aircraft. Chongqing General Aviation is the owner of U.S.-based Enstrom, and is its Chinese dealer and distributor.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chongqing to Supply 15 Enstroms To Police".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.