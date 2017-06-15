China is making strides in its precision nuclear submarines, ballistic missile forces and weapons, among other advancements, according to an analysis of the Pentagon’s annual report on Chinese military power by Richard Fisher, a senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center. The Chinese Navy has built 10 nuclear submarines since 2002, Fisher says. The Chinese Navy’s four operational JIN-class submarines will be the first credible sea-based nuclear-armed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "China Plans Production Of Nuclear Subs, Fields Intermediate-range Missile".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.