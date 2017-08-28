Caverton Helicopters has signed a purchase agreement with Bell Helicopter for eight Bell 407 GXP aircraft and for Customer Advantage Plan support for them. Caverton is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group in Lagos, Nigeria. Deliveries are scheduled to begin later this year. Caverton provides logistics and support services to Nigerian oil and gas companies located along the West African shelf.
