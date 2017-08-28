CAE Oxford Aviation Academy in Mesa, Arizona, has placed an order for its second CJ1+ Level 5 Flight Training Device from Frasca International. The FTD will simulate the light business jet. The device will include Frasca’s Simplicity Instructor Operator Station. The simulators will support CAE’s multi-crew pilot license program for Japan Airlines.
