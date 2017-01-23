Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service center network is marking its completion of more than 200 96-month inspections on Challenger business jets. The 96-month inspection is one of the most comprehensive of an aircraft in its lifetime and comes due during its eighth year of service. It requires a thorough inspection of the airframe, structure and landing gear. Bombardier has more than 1,600 Challenger aircraft in its installed base.
