Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Global 7000 mockup will be on display at the Jetex private terminal in Dubai Jan. 11-Feb. 3. The full-scale reproduction is making its debut in the Middle East, where Bombardier will showcase its luxury and comfort, the company said. The Middle East represents a “huge growth opportunity for aircraft manufacturing,” the company said. The Global 7000 is the first purpose-built business jet. It has a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a 7,400 nm range.
