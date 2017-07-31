Bombardier Business Aircraft has expanded its Challenger 300 training capacity in Dallas to complement the existing Challenger 350 training program. In May, the FAA certified a new Challenger 300 simulator located at Bombardier’s Dallas-Fort Worth Airport facility. The simulator is now ready for training. The Dallas training center can train up to 3,000 pilots and 280 maintenance technicians a year.
