Bombardier is doubling its capacity at London Biggin Hill Service Center by adding a new hangar, scheduled to open by the end of 2017. The hangar will be used for heavy maintenance of aircraft, including 96-month and 120-month inspections. Bombardier recently added 70 technicians and three project managers to the facility and plans to employ about 115 on the site by mid-2018. The expansion will allow the facility to double the amount of aircraft that it services.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier To Double Capacity At London Biggin Hill Service Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.