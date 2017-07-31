A decision about the long-term plans for Bombardier’s Learjet assembly site in Wichita has not been made, Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare told analysts July 28. Bombardier reduced production rates because of a soft market. But there is a large installed base of Learjets flying and an increased focus on the aftermarket, he said, so the company keeps driving sales, which have increased in the past few months. In the meantime, “we decided not to make a decision now.”
