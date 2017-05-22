Bombardier Business Aircraft inaugurated its new service center at London Biggin Hill Airport May 18. The event was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent. The new 51,541 sq. ft. facility received certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of the UK for maintenance of Learjet 70, 75, Challenger 300, 350 and 600 series, and Global 5000 and 600 aircraft. Bombardier has an installed base of more than 600 Bombardier business jets in Europe.
