The Bell Helicopter Training Academy in Valencia, Spain, and its Bell 429 full-flight simulator have been certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), marking completion of the training facility. BTA Valencia was designed to serve Europe, the Middle East and other global customers, beginning with pilot training on the Bell 429. Training will be conducted through Tru Simulation + Training’s Level D Bell 429 FFS. BTA-Valencia recently completed Level D certification for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Bell Helicopter Training Academy In Valencia Earns EASA Approval".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.