The Bell Helicopter Training Academy in Valencia, Spain, and its Bell 429 full-flight simulator have been certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), marking completion of the training facility. BTA Valencia was designed to serve Europe, the Middle East and other global customers, beginning with pilot training on the Bell 429. Training will be conducted through Tru Simulation + Training’s Level D Bell 429 FFS. BTA-Valencia recently completed Level D certification for the ...