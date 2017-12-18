Bell Helicopter’s Mirabel, Canada, facility has completed its 5,000th aircraft, the company said. The aircraft, a Bell 407GXP, will be delivered to Shaanxi Helicopter Co. in China. Shaanxi Helicopter signed a purchase agreement for 100 Bell 407GXPs earlier this year. The facility celebrated the milestone with a ceremony at the site. Bell launched the 407GXP helicopter in 2015, an upgrade to its Bell 407 product line. It provides an additional 50 lb. of payload capability, new avionics ...
