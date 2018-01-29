Scott McFadzean has been promoted to CEO of Diamond Aircraft Industries, following the retirement of Peter Maurer. McFadzean formerly served as chief operations officer (COO). Kevin Sheng will assume the role of COO. Richard Jacobs has been appointed head of sales and marketing of TrueNoord and Carst Lindeboom has been appointed sales director. Both joined the company in January. Most recently, Jacobs served as managing director of Mass Lease and Fleet Manager for VLM Airlines and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.