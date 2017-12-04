Hernan Rincon has been selected president of Latin American Air Transportation Association’s Executive Committee. Rincon is the current executive president and CEO of Avianca. The organization is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Richard Dabkowski has been appointed Flying Colours’ director of quality assurance for its North American maintenance, refurbishment and completions business. Dabkowski will be based in Peterborough, Ontario. He joined the company in 2011 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.