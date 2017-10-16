Lloyd “Fig” Newton of L3 Technologies has been elected chair of the National Business Aviation Association’s board of directors. Newton succeeds Paul Anderson of UTFlight. Elizabeth Dornak of DuPont Aviation was elected vice chair and treasurer. Todd Duncan of Duncan Aviation was elected chair of NBAA’s Associate Member Advisory Council and Sheryl Barden of Aviation Personnel International will become vice chair. Duncan and Braden will serve as the associate ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.