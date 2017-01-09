Larry Rohrbach has joined Winner Aviation in Vienna, Ohio, as maintenance sales manager, where he is responsible for overseeing sales growth, business development and customer support. Rohrbach most recently served as regional service sales manager for Textron Aviation. Ralph Heath has been elected to Textron’s board of directors. Heath is the retired executive vice president of Aeronautics at Lockheed Martin Corp. He joined Lockheed in 1975 and became executive vice president ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.