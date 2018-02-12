The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has announced three scholarship programs offering more than $130,000 in funds. Applications will be accepted through May 2. Winners will be announced in early June. The scholarships, funded through donations to the AOPA Foundation, help student pilots earn their initial pilot certificate or certificated pilots achieve an advanced certificate or rating. The You Can Fly High School Scholarship program will award 20 scholarships of $5,000 each to ...
