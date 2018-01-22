Retired NASA astronauts Scott Altman and Tom Jones will join 95 other men and women as members of the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in ceremonies scheduled for April 21 at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation announced Jan. 18. Altman, 58, commanded or piloted four space shuttle missions between 1998 and 2009, including the final upgrade of the Hubble Space Telescope. Jones, 63, flew as a mission specialist on four shuttle missions between ...
