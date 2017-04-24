Aero Norway has been granted UAE GCAA CAR 145 maintenance organization approval, the Stavanger, Norway-based engine MRO facility said. It now is FAA, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), TCCA, CAAC and GCAA certified. The latest certification allows Aero Norway to carry out maintenance on engines for aircraft registered in the UAE on all three engine models: CFM56-3, CFM56-5B and CFM 56-7B.
