Advent Aircraft Systems, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has completed FAA flight testing of its eABS anti-skid braking system for the PC-12 series aircraft. It will be the first time an anti-skid system will be available for the aircraft. Flight tests were conducted at Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport in Sanford, Maine. FAA testing recorded an average 24% reduction in stopping distances with landing rolls reduced an average of 26% and maximum takeoff weight accelerate stopping was reduced ...
