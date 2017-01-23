Professional services company Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire the corporate advisory and aviation consulting businesses of Seabury Group. New York-based Seabury’s practice focuses on restructuring financially distressed aviation companies. Seabury focuses on fleet, network, commercial, maintenance, airports, cargo and human capital improvements. The business will become part of Dublin-based Accenture’s global aviation practice. About 120 employees will join ...
