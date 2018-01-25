India Successfully Test-fires Agni-V Missile for Fifth Time India has again test-fired its indigenous long-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the Agni-V, in a show of strength that comes as fighting along its border with Pakistan has resumed. The Agni-V is the most advanced in the series with a strike range of more than 5,000 km (3,107 mi.). It was test-fired Jan. 18 from the Integrated Test Range on Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha. The ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week in Defense, Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.